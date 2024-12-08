The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) 3rd Infantry Division has intensified search and recovery operations for missing persons believed to be trapped after a devastating landslide struck villages in Buluganya Sub-county, Bulambuli district, on November 27, 2024.

Major General Don Nabasa, the Commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, confirmed the ongoing recovery efforts during a field assessment of the affected area on Saturday.

“Search and recovery efforts will continue. On a positive note, forces retrieved the body of Waniala Paul, 55, from Masugu village, bringing the total number of fatalities to 31,” Maj Gen Nabasa said.

He urged the Office of the Prime Minister and other partners to provide more equipment to aid recovery efforts, as the difficult terrain and debris continue to pose significant challenges.

Brig Gen Fred Rugadya Akiki, the Head of the National Emergency Coordination Centre in the Office of the Prime Minister, reported that 2,023 temporary residents have been registered at the Bunambutye resettlement camp, with ongoing verification.

He highlighted that various ministries and NGOs are working together to deliver essential services to the displaced, including clean water, mosquito nets, large tents, fumigation, meals, and a standby ambulance. The government has also allocated funds for drilling additional boreholes in plot 148.

The Ministry of Works is also planning to upgrade access roads to accommodate 248 new households, which will be relocated to separate three-acre plots. To ensure effective management and coordination, authorities have grouped the displaced people by sub-county and constituency, with security provided by the UPDF, Uganda Police Force, and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) at the sites and camps.

These collective efforts aim to ensure the success of search operations and the safe resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs).