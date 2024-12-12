The United States of America announced on Thursday that refugee aid to Uganda has increased by approximately 20% in 2024.

According to U.S. Ambassador to Uganda H.E. William Popp, more than Shs842 billion (USD230 million) has been provided in humanitarian and development assistance for refugees and Ugandan host communities.

The United States has provided approximately Shs3.6 trillion (USD1 billion) in humanitarian assistance over the past five years.

Ambassador Popp further stated that the U.S. funds more than 60% of UNHCR and WFP’s annual budgets in Uganda, in addition to tens of millions of dollars annually in direct funding to NGOs that provide education, healthcare, social protection, and skills training to refugees and Ugandan host communities.

“We have increased our funding just this year in both humanitarian as well as development assistance for refugees and refugee hosting communities by 20%, approximately USD230 million,” Mr Popp said.

“That is a significant investment about 20% more than the previous year, but it is a reflection of use of cooperation and work,” he added.

He made the remarks to journalists at Jesuit Refugee Services in Nsambya, where he highlighted U.S. refugee assistance in response to Uganda’s refugee crisis.