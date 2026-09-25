US reaffirms commitment to supporting Uganda

The United States government has reaffirmed its commitment to working with Uganda in improving the livelihoods of Ugandans and strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Uganda, Mikael Cleverley, says Washington will continue supporting the growing U.S.-Uganda relationship, particularly in health cooperation, commercial diplomacy, innovation and people-to-people ties.

He says the United States will also continue working with Uganda to strengthen health and humanitarian cooperation, as well as support innovation aimed at improving health outcomes and global health security.

He made the remarks while officiating at an event at the U.S. Embassy in Kampala to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The reaffirmation comes weeks after Uganda and the United States signed a five-year Strategic Objective Agreement covering health cooperation between 2026 and 2030.

Under the agreement, the United States committed about 1.7 billion U.S. dollars to support Uganda’s efforts to prevent, detect and respond to infectious disease threats, while Uganda committed to progressively increase its own health financing.

The new arrangement will also see a greater share of U.S. health assistance channelled through Ugandan government systems, moving away from predominantly off-budget support.

“We celebrate today those remarkable people who laid the foundation for our country, their acts were followed by other great acts of courage, vision, and determination. We celebrate a nation of doers, of tryers, of adventurers people who defied the odds, and we celebrate the characteristics and traits that enabled their contributions. Here in Uganda, we have characterized those traits and characteristics that added ingredient the United States can bring to any,” Chargé d’Affaires Mikael Cleverley said.