By Denis Bbosa

When it rains, it pours – and for SC Villa and Kitara, 2023-2024 has been a whirlwind of triumphs and tribulations.

SC Villa sent shockwaves through the football fraternity with a last-gasp victory to end their 20-year league title drought, while Kitara defied the odds to clinch their maiden Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Yet, when it mattered most on the continental stage, their luck ran dry. Villa fell to Ethiopia’s CBE, and Kitara bowed out to Libya’s Al Ahly Benghazi in the Caf preliminary rounds. Read more