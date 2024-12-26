By Denis Bbosa

After nearly a year in the wilderness of Uganda Cranes football, Vipers box-to-box left-sided midfielder Karim Watambala is poised for a triumphant return, eager to remind fans of the creative spark that made him a household name four years ago.

Once a linchpin under former Cranes coach Jonathan McKinstry, Watambala’s form dipped, relegating him to the fringes during Micho Sredojevic’s tenure. His fortunes only began to turn in March this year, when Paul Put handed him a rare outing against Ghana in Morocco in a friendly. Read more