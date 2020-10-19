

By Benjamin Jumbe

Ten African Heads of State have issued a strong call to other world leaders to increase their funding to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) or risk jeopardizing Sustainable Development Goal targets for eradicating poverty and hunger, particularly in Africa.

The leaders from Angola, Ethiopia, Gambia, Kenya, Senegal, among other countries say Investing in building the resilience of rural people is now more important than ever in order to secure food supplies and safeguard rural livelihoods.

They say this will ensure that progress made over the years is not lost and prevent more rural people from falling into poverty and hunger.

The African leaders are also calling for strategic directions in mobilizing funds for IFAD to provide concessional loans and grants to developing countries.

IFAD’s Associate Vice President for External Relations and Governance Marie Haga said their support demonstrates the importance of investing in rural areas to achieve national food security, environmental sustainability and economic development.