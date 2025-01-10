By Isaac Ssejjombwe

After an intense and highly-competitive star search, Yaddah Wanjiku emerged the winner of the KFM ‘Who’s Got The Mic’ talent search that lasted more than a month. Privah Elibz and Hannah Arinaitwe were the other finalists that she beat for a slot on the Turbo Charged K-Drive show alongside Collins Bareija Magezi, commonly known as Emeka, the Romantic Mukiga.

The first born of two, born to a Kikuyu father and a Mutku mother from Uganda, Yaddah Manjiku is a bubble of good vibes.

"I am goofy to those who know me very closely but to those who do not, I might be a very tough person to approach because I do not welcome people like that until you come and talk to me and I will be a goof ball in that moment, " the Journalism and Communications graduate from Makerere University says.