By Winnie Watenya

Ms Yaddah Wanjiku has emerged victorious in KFM’s Who’s Got The Mic competition. The search, which kicked off in November 2024, has finally concluded with Wanjiku claiming the coveted title.

The competition, which attracted a wide range of talented individuals, saw a rigorous selection process. From initial on-air auditions to online submissions, the best 10 contestants were chosen, along with a bonus entry. The 11 finalists included Arinaitwe Hannah, Yaddah Wanjiku, Okidi Gabi Ron, Privah Eliberz, Kabera Angel, Eddy Buza, Brian Kirya, Samuel Taylo, Brenda Busingye, Amal Kash Kansiime, and Haruna Kassim, the bonus entry.

On Monday, Yaddah Wanjiku was officially crowned the winner. In an interview with KFM, she expressed her immense joy and gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the competition.

“There was a lot of tension in the room, we were all scared and no one really knew what the result would be. I feel like I’m still in shock, but I’m grateful to be in this place and to have been accepted into the KFM family,” Ms Wanjiku said.

Throughout the competition, the finalists faced a series of challenging tasks that tested their vocal abilities and creativity. After several rounds of elimination, Yaddah Wanjiku, Privah Eliberz, and Hannah Arinaitwe emerged as the top three.

Privah Eliberz and Hannah Arinaitwe will be retained by Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda and will continue their careers under other brands within the group.