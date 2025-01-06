By George Katongole

Former Uganda Cranes defender Henry Kalungi continued his annual tradition of spreading holiday cheer, hosting a Christmas luncheon for underprivileged children residing in Kampala’s Katanga and Kivvulu slums.

Kalungi, who previously played for Proline in the Uganda Premier League during the 2011/12 season while on loan from Richmond Kickers, hosted the belated Christmas event on December 30th at the Buganda Road Primary School grounds.

He was joined by Shaun Tooley and his daughter, Arden, a talented midfielder with the Alpha Soccer Academy. He said it was “really important” to show support to people in the slums during the festive season. Read more