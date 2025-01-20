The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction is concerned about the Electoral Commission’s (EC) delay in finalizing the registration of their new political formation, the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF).

Erias Lukwago, acting president of the FDC Katonga faction, told the media on Monday that they submitted all required documents to the Commission last year. They are surprised that the PFF has not yet been cleared to operate as a political party in Uganda.

He explained that the EC had promised to issue a certificate approving the PFF’s existence by January 16, 2025. They have not yet received this certificate, despite the one-month timeframe stipulated in the Political Parties and Management Act.

“As you roll out the registration and update of voters’ register, you should have given us our certificate to enable us to participate in the forthcoming general elections,” Lukwago said.

Lukwago added that they are sending a delegation of faction officials to the Commission’s headquarters to obtain the certificate.