By Benjamin Jumbe

Cabinet has approved the reintroduction of bills that lapsed in the 10th parliament for tabling on the floor of the 11th parliament.

This comes days after the speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanya on 16th September guided that bills that were passed by the 10th Parliament and pending Presidential assent be tabled afresh.

The Speaker’s guidance meant that government Bills and the private members’ bills that lapsed with the tenth Parliament will have to be republished, reprinted, and introduced in Parliament afresh.

This has caused sharp criticism from the members of the opposition.

Addressing the media in Kampala today, the minister for ICT and National guidance Dr Chris Baryomunsi says with cabinet approval, the process to have government bills reintroduced will start soon.

Some of the bills that had been affected by the decision included the NSSF Bill, the Sexual Offences Bill, the Succession Bill, The National Health Insurance, National Climate Change Bill 2020, the Fisheries Amendment Bill, 2020, and, Anti-Slavery Bill 2020, National Local Content Bill, the Real Estates Bill 2020, Land Lord and Tenant Bill 2019, Marriage and Divorce Bill 2015 among others.