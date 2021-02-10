By Benjamin Jumbe

Kajara county MP Michael Timuzigu has asked the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga to ascertain that the money meant for payment of MUBS academic staff is included in the supplementary budget.

The academic staff last year laid down their tools protesting the disparities in salaries of lecturers in public universities and petitioned the speaker to intervene.

Timuzigu said the speaker had last week instructed the ministry of finance to expeditiously harmonize the salaries of the MUBS academic staff in light of an Shs4.9bn proposal made earlier to that effect but had not seen it in the presented documents.

He expressed worry that failure to avail this money will further demoralize the lecturers and affect the education quality.

Meanwhile, academic staff in all public universities yesterday announced they had laid down their tools over their salary enhancement that has not yet been met by the government since 2015 amounting to 129billion.