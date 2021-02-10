By Ruth Anderah

A 40-year-old man who allegedly set fire on his female neighbor’s rented house suspecting her to be hiding his wife after getting family misunderstandings has been pinned.

Ali Kigozi, a resident of Makerere Kikoni has appeared via a video conferencing before Buganda Road chief magistrate Miriam Okello Ayo and denied the offense of arson.

However, the complainant Ruth Nassali testified that the accused first searched her house looking for his wife who had disappeared after a fight between the two.

After failing to trace her, he promised to burn Nassali in the house saying she must be knowing the whereabouts of his wife because they were friends.

Court heard that on that same day at around 1 am, Kigozi poured paraffin on Nassali’s houses and set fire on it hence his arrest.

It is alleged that on September 29th, 2020 at Makerere Kikoni, Kigozi set fire to the house of one Robert Kayanja. He has further been remanded until February 28th, for further hearing of the case.