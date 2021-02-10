By Abubaker Kirunda

A shocked resident of Kinawankembo village in Kidera sub-county in Buyende a 32-year old son cut off the head of his father for being barred from beating up the stepmother.

The area LC3 Chairman William Kiiza said angry residents arrested the son and killed him also.

Kiiza said the son was a known drug addict in the village.

He said the son first stabbed the father in the stomach with a knife and then picked a panga from the house to cut off his head as he fell down.

He said police picked the two bodies from the scene and took them to Kidera health center four as investigations go on.

He identified the son as Baker Tibamwenda and father as John Tibamwenda.