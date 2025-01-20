By Andrew Mwanguhya

Viewer, and reader, discretion is advised: this story involves large sums of money – big money – at a time when the average Ugandan wallet is still nursing a December hangover.

January, with its seemingly endless 31 days, can feel like a marathon. But for Uganda’s Denis Onyango and his South African teammates at Mamelodi Sundowns, June holds the promise of a sprint to glory and riches at the Fifa Club World Cup in the USA. Sundowns, Egypt’s Al Ahly, Esperance of Tunisia, and Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca are the four African teams competing at the newly expanded 32-team Club World Cup. Read more