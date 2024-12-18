Kampala City businessman and socialite Nasser Nduhukire, also known as Don Nasser, has been granted bail by the International Crimes Division of the High Court.

Presiding Judge Andrew Bashaija released him on a cash bail of Shs3 million.

Nduhukire faces charges of aggravated trafficking in children and defilement alongside his co-accused, Promise Ateete.

As part of the bail conditions, Nduhukire’s four sureties were each required to sign a non-cash bond of Shs50 million.

Additionally, Nduhukire was asked to deposit his passport with the registrar and obtain court permission for any international travel. He is also required to report to the deputy registrar monthly for six months.

Justice Bashaija ruled that the court cannot consider pending charges against Nduhukire as prior offenses, as the contents of the general inquiry file at Kira Road Police Station are unknown.

Nduhukire and Ateete were committed to the International Crimes Division of the High Court on November 25, 2024, after being charged with aggravated trafficking in children and defilement.

The state alleges that the two trafficked a 16-year-old girl for sexual exploitation between May 23, 2024, and November 25, 2024.