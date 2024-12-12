Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have voiced concern over Uganda’s ranking as the third African nation with the highest number of Mpox cases in 2024. To date, Uganda has reported a cumulative total of 784 confirmed cases, with 102 active admissions, 546 cumulative discharges, and 4 fatalities.

Addressing a press conference in Kampala on Thursday, Dr. Augustine Lubanga, National Medical Director of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Uganda Care, urged the government to prioritize strengthening the country’s health systems. He emphasized the need for adequate resources, infrastructure, and personnel to effectively handle public health crises across all facilities nationwide.

While commending the government’s past efforts, Dr. Lubanga noted that the sustained escalation of the Mpox outbreak underscores the need for further action. He also advocated for enhanced public awareness through transparent communication and community engagement to build public confidence.

“We urge the government to prioritize strengthening health systems, ensuring that resources, infrastructure, and personnel are in place to handle public health crises,” he said.

Uganda is expecting a delivery of approximately 10,000 vaccine doses to protect 5,000 high-risk individuals, but these doses are yet to arrive.