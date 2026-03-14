EC commences payment of polling officials’ allowances

The Electoral Commission of Uganda has commenced payment of allowances for temporary election officials who served during the 2025 –2026 Uganda General Elections.

According to a statement issued on Saturday morning on its official X account by the Commission Secretary Richard Baabo Kamugisha, all eligible officials will be paid their allowances in due course.

The development follows days of public outcry and social media criticism over delays in the payment of temporary staff who were deployed across the country to manage polling activities during the elections.

Kamugisha said those being paid include Polling Officers who will each receive Shs 500,000, Polling Assistants who will get Shs 300,000, Police Constables Shs 375,000, Biometric Voter Verification Machine operators Shs 500,000, and Tally Clerks Shs 300,000.

He added that payments will mostly be made in cash through the respective Returning Officers at district level, while some will be by e-cash transactions.

The Electoral Commission had earlier assured the public that verification of records was underway to ensure only duly appointed and verified election officials receive payment.

Meanwhile earlier on Saturday morning, the former election special police constables in Apac and Kwania Districts staged protests over delayed pay of their allowances of Shs200,000 each, for those who worked in sub-counties and Shs 300,000 for those who worked in the municipal divisions two weeks after the expiry of their contracts.

“My name is Paul Otim, I worked as SPC, Akere Division. We have come as a group to as why they have not given us the money from the Electoral Commission. Another problem is the money for last month since according to the contract we were supposed to work for three months”, one of the protestors told KFM’s reporter Santo Ojok.

However, when contacted, Sarah Kezia Birungi, the Kwania District Returning Officer declined to comment on the matter in a telephone interview, requesting to instead have a physical meeting with the KFM reporter.

Meanwhile, the protestors claim that when they approached Richard Kunoba, the Apac district Returning Officer at his office on Friday March 13th, 2026, he reffered them to the District Police Commander Norah Mirembe who was out of office at the time.

Written by Khalil manzil