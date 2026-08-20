NCHE to assess 700 university programs ahead of CBET rollout

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has commenced the training of experts who will assess academic programs submitted by universities and tertiary institutions ahead of the mandatory rollout of the new Competence-Based Education and Training (CBET) framework in higher learning institutions.

The Director of Quality Assurance and Accreditation at NCHE, Dr. Vincent Ssembatya, says at least 700 academic programs have been submitted to the council for assessment out of the 4000.

Dr. Ssembatya says the council has therefore started the assessment exercise, with more than 50 experts undergoing training to participate in the evaluation and accreditation of the programs.

“As we speak we have over 700 programs that have been realigned and ready for further work. We normally have assessors who examine these submissions and affirm that they are compliant with put in place. Right now, about 700 programs are being looked at.

The program of assessment started today earlier today with people, about 50 people assembled in that room. We’re really expecting their work to complete with proposals of programs that are ready to be reaccredited or those that need improvement. They will let us know,” Mr Ssembatya Said.

The National Council has about 4,000 programs in its database.

The Ministry of Education and Sports has set the 2027/2028 academic year for universities and tertiary institutions to roll out Competence-Based Education and Training.

The framework is intended to equip learners with practical skills and competencies that will enable graduates to compete effectively in the global job market.