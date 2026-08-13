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Government asked to establish mortuary at Kyanamukaaka Health Centre IV

The Woman Member of Parliament for Masaka District, Joan Namutaawe, has called on the government to urgently establish a mortuary at Kyanamukaka Health Centre Four in Masaka District.

 

Ms Namutaawe raised the matter on the floor of Parliament, describing the situation at the health facility as alarming and unacceptable.

 

She told Parliament that Kyanamukaka Health Centre Four currently operates without a mortuary, forcing health workers to keep dead bodies in the same wards occupied by patients while waiting for relatives to collect them.

 

According to the legislator, the arrangement poses serious health and psychological concerns for patients, caretakers, and medical staff, and requires immediate government intervention.

 

In response, the State Minister for Health, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, acknowledged the challenge and informed Parliament that the government is in discussions with the World Bank to upgrade Kyanamukaka Health Centre Four into a community hospital.

 

Dr Baryomunsi also assured lawmakers that the Ministry of Health will send a technical team to assess the situation at the facility and recommend urgent measures to address the immediate mortuary crisis.

 

The minister says the assessment will help determine the most practical short-term intervention as the government pursues the longer-term plan of expanding the health facility.

 

 “The challenges she’s raised, there is financing which we are negotiating with the World Bank and Chanamkaka Health Centre Four is lined up to be among those to benefit from that funding. Once we conclude the discussions and acquire the resources, we shall be expanding that health centre  and upgrade it to a community hospital by having a functioning theatre and other infrastructure,” Dr Baryomunsi said.

 

Residents and area leaders have repeatedly raised concerns about the condition of Kyanamukaka Health Centre Four, saying the lack of critical infrastructure continues to affect service delivery.

 

The matter now awaits follow-up action from the Ministry of Health as Parliament pushes for a lasting solution to improve healthcare services in Kyanamukaka Sub-county.

 

 

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