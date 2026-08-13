New Local Council leaders urged to spearhead October mass immunization campaigns

Members of Parliament have urged the government to use Local Council structures across the country to mobilize communities ahead of the forthcoming nationwide measles-rubella mass immunization campaign.

The legislators say local leaders remain the most trusted link between government health programmes and the communities they serve, making them critical in increasing vaccine uptake among children.

The Buyende District Woman Member of Parliament Sarah Namulondo says many people in rural communities have greater confidence in information delivered by their local leaders than by officials from outside their areas.

Namulondo says LC One chairpersons, parish leaders, village health teams, religious leaders and other community structures should be fully involved in sensitization activities to encourage parents and guardians to take their children for immunization.

“Let us invite all the local leaders on board to, so that they also transfer the message below for our activities to go on,” Ms Sarah said.

The appeal comes as the government intensifies preparations for the measles-rubella immunization campaign targeting millions of children across the country.

Health authorities say the exercise is aimed at protecting children from the highly contagious diseases, which can lead to serious complications and death if not prevented through vaccination.

The forthcoming mass immunization campaign scheduled to begin in Wakiso District in the first week of October this year targets 7.4 million children.