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Cabinet set to discuss medical Intern’s grievances

The government has asked medical interns across the country to remain calm as the Cabinet prepares to discuss concerns about their deployment and welfare while at their respective internship centers.

 

The state minister for Primary Health, Dr. Charles Ayume, says their concerns have already been duly noted and will be formally tabled before Cabinet for consideration.

 

“We must ensure every eligible child is vaccinated to protect our communities from measles and rubella,”  Mr Ayume said.

 

The minister’s remarks come amid growing pressure from the Uganda Medical Association, which recently warned that medical interns could begin industrial action within fourteen days if the government fails to address their concerns.

 

The Association says the proposed action is intended to push for a clear deployment process, improved welfare, and timely payment of allowances for medical interns who play a critical role in health service delivery across public hospitals.

 

Medical interns are essential in supporting patient care, especially in regional referral and district hospitals where staffing levels remain low.

 

The government says it is committed to finding a lasting solution once Cabinet considers the matter.

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