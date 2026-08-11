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Former IRA boss Kaddunabbi challenges Auditor General’s Report

Former Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) Chief Executive Officer Ibrahim Lubega Kaddunabbi has asked the High Court to quash an investigation report by the Auditor General, accusing the office of acting beyond its mandate and denying him a fair hearing.

 

Kaddunabbi, through his lawyers Arcadia Advocates, has filed a judicial review application in the Civil Division of the High Court against the Auditor General and the Attorney General.

 

He wants the court to stop the respondents from relying on or implementing a May 15, 2026 report, which accuses him of, among other things, inflating his salary, illegal recruitment and excessive spending on allowances.

 

Kaddunabbi disputes the findings, arguing that the Auditor General relied on unverified information, considered matters outside the investigation period and failed to give him an opportunity to respond to the allegations.

 

He also claims the report influenced the IRA Board’s decision not to recommend him for renewal of his contract.

 

Kaddunabbi is seeking an order quashing the report, damages and costs of the suit.

 

The case is yet to be fixed for hearing.

 

Meanwhile, another case in which Kaddunabbi is challenging the decision not to renew his contract is pending judgment before Lady Justice Joyce Kavuma, with a ruling expected in September 2026.

 

 

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