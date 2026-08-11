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Prosecution challenges medical expert’s testimony in Kayanja Case

The prosecution has challenged the competence of a defence witness presented as a medical expert in the case involving nine youths accused of trespassing at Pastor Robert Kayanja’s Rubaga Miracle Cathedral.

 

Dr Fenehansi Bwambale, a senior police officer and pathologist, appeared before Mwanga II Court as Defence Witness Number Ten.

 

Bwambale told court that he holds a Master of Medicine in Pathology and a Bachelor of Dental Surgery from Makerere University.

 

He was called to testify after examining some of the accused persons who allege they were sexually abused, and is said to have completed and signed Police Form 3A relating to their medical examinations.

 

However, Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya objected to his competence, questioning whether Bwambale was appearing as a medical doctor, pathologist or dentist.

 

The prosecution argued that Bwambale’s foundational qualification is Bachelor of Dental Surgery and that his registration as a dentist limits his professional scope, particularly in examining private parts in sexual and gender-based violence cases.

 

The defence opposed the objection, arguing that the Police Form 3A completed by Bwambale had been disclosed by the prosecution itself.

 

Grade One Magistrate Adams Byarugaba has thus ordered Bwambale to produce all his academic documents at the next hearing for verification before he proceeds with his expert testimony.

 

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