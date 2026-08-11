Uganda Aids Commission cautions public following reports of HIV healing prayer

The Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC) is cautioning the public after claims that someone was healed from HIV through prayer.

The Commission says while it respects freedom of worship and values the role of faith leaders in offering hope and support, HIV treatment must be guided by science.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, officials have stressed that there is currently no cure for HIV. “The virus is controlled with antiretroviral therapy, which restores the immune system and allows people to live long, healthy lives.

A person on consistent treatment who achieves an undetectable viral load cannot transmit HIV sexually, a principle known as “U equals U”, the statement reads in part.

The Commission warns that stopping treatment on the advice of non‑medical sources can cause illness, drug resistance, and increase transmission.

Religious leaders are urged to avoid presenting claims of healing as medical fact, and instead encourage followers to test, stay on treatment, and use proven prevention methods.

UAC also appeals against stigma, saying dignity and accurate information must guide the fight against HIV. “Matters concerning HIV diagnosis, treatment and cure must be communicated responsibly and guided by established scientific evidence”, it added.

The Commission adds that an HIV diagnosis or a claim that a person is no longer living with HIV cannot be established through testimony, physical appearance, prayer experience or a single test result.

It must be determined by qualified health professionals using Uganda’s nationally approved HIV testing algorithm and where necessary, further clinical and laboratory investigations.

UAC therefore, strongly advises every person diagnosed with HIV to continue taking ART exactly as prescribed.

By Viola Kusasira