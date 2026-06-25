Orthopedic Surgeon Says Molly Katanga’s Injuries Were Consistent With Defensive Wounds

The hearing of the murder case against businesswoman Molly Katanga continued before the High Court Criminal Division on Thursday, with the defence presenting testimony from a senior orthopedic consultant and trauma surgeon who treated her after the incident that led to the death of her husband, businessman Henry Katanga.

Testifying before Justice Rosette Comfort Kania, the defence’s third witness told court that he examined and operated on Molly Katanga at International Hospital Kampala following injuries she allegedly sustained on the day Henry Katanga died from a gunshot wound.

The surgeon, whose identity and photograph were withheld at his request, said the injuries he observed on Molly Katanga’s upper limbs were severe and significantly impaired the functionality of her hands and arms.

During cross-examination by prosecutors from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the witness maintained that the injuries were consistent with defensive wounds sustained during an assault.

Describing his findings, the doctor told court: “She had a heavy bandage on her head that was being taken care of by the neurosurgeon. I was called to assess her upper limbs, the hands, forearms and the arms.”

He added: “She had injuries on her fingers, palms and the forearms on both hands. These were defensive wounds sustained during an assault.”

The witness further testified that the injuries affected Molly Katanga’s ability to use her limbs, leaving her unable to lift objects weighing as little as one kilogram.

Molly Katanga has been on remand since 2024 on charges of murdering her husband, Henry Katanga.

She is jointly charged with her daughters, Martha Nkwazi and Patricia Kakwenza, whom prosecutors accuse of concealing evidence that could have aided investigations into Henry Katanga’s death.

The trial continues.