Lawyers demand answers on why authorities declared Martha Karua persona non grata 

Officials from the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and their Uganda Law Society (ULS) counterparts have tasked the government to explain why Ms Martha Karua, the lead Counsel in Dr Kizza Besigye and Obeid Lutale treason case was deported and declared a persona non grata.

Ms Karua was on June 22 morning denied entry into Uganda and later deported, in addition to being declared a persona non grata.

Persona non grata is a Latin phrase which is loosely translated as “an unacceptable” or “unwelcome person,” and in international diplomacy, it is used to refer to a foreign diplomat that is asked by the host country to be recalled to their home country.

A June 22 letter by the Ministry of Internal Affairs through the management of Entebbe International Airport seen by KFM, informed the management of Kenya Airways about Ms Karua’s denied entry.

“The passenger named above [Martha Karua] has been DENIED ENTRY into Uganda for the reason stated below and in accordance with the National Citizenship and Immigration Control Act (3) 1999. You are required to take him/her into your custody and ensure that he/she is removed from the non-permissible area under Section 66(4) of the same act on (Date) 22 126/26,” reads part of the letter.

Speaking at the ULS offices on June 22, the president of LSK, Mr Charles Kanjama condemned this unexplained deportation of Karua without elaborating why she was declared a persona non grata.

“Senior Counsel Martha Karua was issued with a special licence to practice in Uganda but to our dismay is that when she came to Uganda this morning on a legitimate observatory mission, her passport was duly stamped but it is unfortunate that she was then denied entry and forcibly deported and the reason we have learnt the reason is that she was declared a person anon grata without explaining why,” he said.

He added: “This development undermines the spirit of East African integration because we believe that for a bigger picture including the East African Federation to be achieved, we must start with the free movement of labour.”

Ms Karua had come to Uganda to stand in solidarity with her co-lead Counsel in Dr Besigye case and former Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago who was arrested last week and charged with misprision of treason at Makindye Chief Magistrate Court. Lukwago appeared today for the case mention and as well to hear the ruling on his bail application.

Mr Kanjama said that the case being charged at Mr Lukwago is illegal because the lawyer is not mandated to reveal details he or she discusses with their client.

“As lawyers we take the oath to fight for the rule of law and administration of justice without fear or favour so every lawyer knows that they must do their work without intimidation to ensure that their client no matter how the case is able to fight for right for access to justice while observing the principle of confidentiality. Every client is entitled to speak to their lawyer without fearing that their information will leak…”

He added, “We express our deep concern over the arrest of Erias Lukwago especially that the case is in regard to him not revealing the information from his client because he simply observed the principle of confidentiality.”

The Vice President of the Uganda Law Society Mr Anthony Asiimwe noted that the ULS is in consultation with the governing board to decide the next course of action over Mr Lukwago detention.

He emphasised that the ULS will on Friday declare the nationwide protest over the ongoing lawlessness and disregard of the rule of law.