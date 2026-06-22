Lukwago bail ruling to be delivered in 24 hours

KAMPALA: Former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago will spend more time in Luzira Prison after the ruling on his bail application was unexpectedly postponed.

Chief Magistrate Sarah Basemera, who had earlier indicated the decision would come at 2 p.m, later communicated through her chambers that the ruling will instead be delivered online within the next 24 hours.

Lukwago has been on remand since June 17th, on charges of misprision of treason — allegations that he knew of a plot to overthrow the government involving Dr. Kizza Besigye and Hajji Obeid Lutale, but failed to report it.

He denies the charge.

His lawyers, led by Medard Lubega Sseggona, applied for bail pending investigations and trial, citing his health, the constitutional presumption of innocence, and the fact that the offence is bailable.

But prosecutors pushed back, insisting Lukwago is a flight risk who could interfere with witnesses.

The State further argues that the gravity of the charge, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment upon conviction, increases the likelihood of absconding.

Prosecutors also contend that Lukwago’s influence as the immediate former Lord Mayor of Kampala and interim leader of the People’s Front for Freedom could enable him to interfere with witnesses.

The State alleges that Lukwago became aware of a plot involving several individuals, including Dr. Kizza Besigye and Hajji Obeid Lutale, to overthrow the government but failed to report the matter to authorities.

On health grounds, prosecutors argue that Lukwago has not provided sufficient medical evidence to demonstrate that his previous spinal condition requires release on bail, maintaining that prison authorities are capable of managing his medical needs. At 56, the State says Lukwago is fit enough to remain on remand while the case proceeds.

The court is now expected to deliver its ruling online within 24 hours.