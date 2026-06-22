Martha Karua denied entry at Entebbe International Airport

Kenyan lawyer Martha Karua has been denied entry at Entebbe International Airport and instructed to return to Kenya.

Karua, the lead counsel for embattled opposition figure Dr Kiiza Besigye had been expected in Court for Erias Lukwago bail application ruling today.

Lukwago, is one of the other lawyers representing Dr Besigye and his Aide Hajji Obed Lutale in the treason case against them.

Karua arrived with a team of other senior lawyers from Kenya, including the president of the Law Society of Kenya, Charles Kanjama.

The Uganda Law Society deputy president Antony Asiimwe, who was at Entebbe International Airport to welcome the team says no reason has been given for the decision to deny her entry into Uganda and she is scheduled for deportation.

“We had just came to receive a team from Kenya including the president of law society in Kenya and Mratha Kaura but on Arrival at the airport, only the two members from the team was allowed and Martha Kaura was not allowed and she’s being deported back to Kenya,” Mr Asiimwe said.

Meanwhile Lukwago has been produced before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Makindye for to receive a ruling on his bail application.

Erias Lukwago at Makindye Magistrtate Court Photo || Ruth Andrerah.

Lukwago was arraigned before the court on June 17th, 2026, and charged with misprision of treason, an offence he denied before Chief Magistrate Sarah Basemera.

On the same day, his lawyers led by Medard Lubega Ssegona filed an application seeking his release on bail pending investigations and trial.

In the application, Lukwago argues that he should be granted bail on grounds of ill health, the constitutional presumption of innocence, and his right to bail since the offence is bailable.

However, the Director of Public Prosecutions opposed the application and asked the court to deny him bail, arguing that he is a flight risk and could interfere with witnesses if released.

In a response filed through the Judiciary’s Electronic Court Case Management System, the DPP contends that despite being 56 years old, Lukwago remains physically capable of attending trial while on remand and therefore does not require release on health grounds.

The prosecution further argues that Lukwago faces a serious charge carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment upon conviction, a factor it says increases the likelihood that he could abscond if granted bail.

The State also maintains that Lukwago’s influence as the immediate former Lord Mayor of Kampala and interim leader of the People’s Front for Freedom could enable him to interfere with potential witnesses.

According to the state, Lukwago allegedly became aware of a plot by several individuals, including Dr. Kizza Besigye and Hajji Obeid Lutale, to overthrow the government but failed to report the matter to the relevant authorities.

The prosecution contends that the alleged offence relates to activities that could threaten public order and national security, making his release inappropriate at this stage of the proceedings.

On the issue of health, the State argues that Lukwago has not provided sufficient medical evidence to show that the spinal condition for which he previously underwent surgery in India is likely to recur.

Prosecution further maintain that prison authorities are capable of managing his medical needs, including any special dietary requirements.

The court is expected to determine whether Lukwago will remain on remand or be released on bail pending trial.