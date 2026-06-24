New Champions, New Dreams: Five Starz Champions League Set for Seventh Edition

The whistle blows for the seventh edition of Nairobi’s grassroots football bonanza on June 21. Called the Five Starz Champions League, the tournament draws in some of the city’s most talented young football hopefuls who want nothing more than to chase their dreams with silverware in hand.

Representatives from East and West Nairobi will come together over the course of almost a month to decide on a champion while flexing their football muscles and chasing prize money that many would struggle to dream of at their age.

But for many players who take part in grassroots football tournaments like these, the real prize is the chance to be seen. It’s why tournaments like this are run. And it’s why they’ll remain organized for years to come.

Thirty-Two Teams, One Trophy

In the seventh edition of the Five Starz Champions League, 32 teams will battle it out for the top spot. Representatives from Nairobi’s East and West will go head-to-head from June 21 to July 19, hoping to lift the trophy and take home their share of the KSh500,000 in prizes.

According to Bettingtop10 Uganda , the champions will earn KSh300,000, while the second-place team will receive KSh150,000. There’s also KSh100,000 for third place.

The Champions League has become much more than a local football tournament. Beyond the football, tournament organizers launched this competition to help address gaps they noticed in Kenya’s grassroots game. “It was formed to help in developing grassroots football and also to give the youth a good platform to display their talents.”

“The response we’re getting, with teams turning up voluntarily to take part, shows you how big this tournament has become.” Tournaments like these are the reason why young players dream of making it in football. They provide a platform for visibility and allow players to gain invaluable experience by testing themselves against their peers. The fact that teams will once again descend on Nairobi from far and wide this June is testimony enough.

More Than Just a Tournament

This year, there will be a ladies’ category in the Five Starz Champions League. It may be small at just four teams, but the introduction of a female category is huge for grassroots tournaments like these. The four ladies’ teams will begin their tournament at the semifinal stage, with the winner taking on the men’s champion for the title.

“Playing against male teams is what we want,” Munene says. “The girls have shown us they can hold their own. We hope this number grows in the coming years.” While just four teams aren’t enough to develop women’s football in Kenya, it’s still a start. This year’s Five Starz Champions League boasts a female category.

A Father’s Pride

The happiness and pride on Obonyo’s face were obvious.

“There are many talents out there, but they don’t have a platform to be seen. Five Starz is giving them a chance, and if they take it, who knows, you might be watching the next World Cup star.” A graduate of the grassroots tournaments in Nairobi, Obonyo’s message was one that every parent in the crowd could understand.

Grassroots football produces talent. So many talented youngsters dream of one day becoming the next Ronaldinho, grabbing a ball at a young age and attacking the makeshift goals they find in their neighborhoods. The drive and passion remain the same, no matter where they are from, but without platforms like these tournaments, who knows how many potential stars are out there?

There is talent all over Nairobi. The Five Starz Champions League lets it shine.

Welcome to Five Starz

Making sure teams can trust you is key for grassroots tournaments, hoping not only to survive but to grow. Thankfully, partnerships with organizations like the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and Mater Hospital have helped the Five Starz Champions League gain a platform of its own. As another edition of the Five Starz Champions League gets ready to kick off, people from all corners of Kenyan football will be tuning in to watch what promises to be another unforgettable tournament.

Whether you’re a player chasing your dreams, a parent dreaming about what could be, it’s about time we started celebrating Nairobi football.