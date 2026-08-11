SC Villa return to action, play will be stopped to honour and applause David Owori

Sports Club Villa returns to action tonight playing their first fixture since the tragic death of their captain David Owori who was beaten by thugs and confirmed dead hours later last week.

The jogoos will be continuing with their FUFA super 8 campaign at the quarter final stage when they host maroons FC under the floodlights of Nakivubo stadium with the game set to kick off at 7pm.

FUFA confirmed that there will be two minutes of celebrating and honoring the fallen midfielder during the game.

The Football Federation’s competitions director Shawn Mubiru revealed that play will be stopped at the 15th minute ,the deceased shirt number will be retired, one minute of silence will be observed in memory of the deceased while there will be another minute of applause in celebration of his life and contributions to football.

The reverse fixture between Villa and Maroons ended in a 1-all draw.