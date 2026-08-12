UPDF to start retiring another batch of officers today

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) will starting today embark on retiring a group of over 200 junior officers and another 1,300 militants from their respective formation units of service around the country.

Today, over 220 senior officers will be retired at the UPDF Joint Services Headquarters in Mbuya.

The other ceremonial send-off for the 19 Generals including the Minister of Public Service General Katumba Wamala will be communicated later.

According to the statement released earlier by the UPDF deputy spokesperson Col.Chris Magezi, this is the 16 batch of retirement. marking yet another milestone in the institution’s proud tradition of honoring service, sacrifice and patriotism.