Terego Leaders call for urgent action against Leprosy

Leaders in Terego District are calling for urgent government intervention to eliminate leprosy, following reports that dozens of residents are still living with the disease despite its significant reduction in many parts of the country.

The Member of Parliament for Terego West County, Eric Dramviku, has asked the government to develop a comprehensive and targeted action plan aimed at eliminating leprosy in the district.

Dramviku says Terego remains one of the few districts where cases of leprosy continue to be reported, even though the disease has largely been brought under control in other parts of Uganda.

According to the legislator, at least 65 people have so far been identified as suffering from leprosy in the district. He adds that stigma and discrimination remain major challenges, with many suspected patients reportedly afraid to come forward for diagnosis and treatment.

These are people living without fingers now, they can not catch a hoe, they do not have any other means of survival,” Mr Dramviku said.

Dramviku notes that leprosy is among the neglected tropical diseases that have received limited attention and resources, making it difficult to completely eliminate the disease from affected communities.

Health experts say early detection and treatment are critical in preventing disability and stopping the spread of leprosy.

They are also encouraging communities to support affected persons and avoid stigmatization.

Local leaders are now appealing to the Ministry of Health and development partners to strengthen screening, treatment, and community sensitization programs in Terego District.

“It is true that Terego has the number and in another health center, so we want to develop a concept that can be able to escalate this problem,” Mr Dramviku said.