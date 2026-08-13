menu Home chevron_right

Terego Leaders call for urgent action against Leprosy

Leaders in Terego District are calling for urgent government intervention to eliminate leprosy, following reports that dozens of residents are still living with the disease despite its significant reduction in many parts of the country.

 

The Member of Parliament for Terego West County, Eric Dramviku, has asked the government to develop a comprehensive and targeted action plan aimed at eliminating leprosy in the district.

 

Dramviku says Terego remains one of the few districts where cases of leprosy continue to be reported, even though the disease has largely been brought under control in other parts of Uganda.

 

According to the legislator, at least 65 people have so far been identified as suffering from leprosy in the district. He adds that stigma and discrimination remain major challenges, with many suspected patients reportedly afraid to come forward for diagnosis and treatment.

 

These are people living without fingers now, they can not catch a hoe, they do not have any other means of survival,” Mr Dramviku said. 

 

Dramviku notes that leprosy is among the neglected tropical diseases that have received limited attention and resources, making it difficult to completely eliminate the disease from affected communities.

 

Health experts say early detection and treatment are critical in preventing disability and stopping the spread of leprosy.

 

They are also encouraging communities to support affected persons and avoid stigmatization.

 

Local leaders are now appealing to the Ministry of Health and development partners to strengthen screening, treatment, and community sensitization programs in Terego District.

 

“It is true that Terego has the number and in another health center, so we want to develop a concept that can be able to escalate this problem,” Mr Dramviku said.

  • Latest news
    Thumbnail
    Opposition defends dismal performance in LCII elections
    Khalil manzil | August 13, 2026
    Thumbnail
    New Local Council leaders urged to spearhead October mass immunization......
    Moses Ndhaye | August 13, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Terego Leaders call for urgent action against Leprosy
    Moses Ndhaye | August 13, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Cabinet set to discuss medical Intern’s grievances
    Moses Ndhaye | August 13, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Government to ban sale of unsafe foods in school canteens
    Moses Ndhaye | August 12, 2026

    •  KFM - NATION MEDIA GROUP

    This area can contain widgets, menus, shortcodes and custom content. You can manage it from the Customizer, in the Second layer section.

     

     

     

    Go to album
    • cover play_circle_filled

      01. The Grind with Patrick Kamara hosts Hon Dr Perez Ahabwe
      Patrick Kamara hosts Hon Dr Perez Ahabwe

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara hosts Hon. Proscovia Salaamu Musumba

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara hosts Hon. Dan Wandera Ogalo

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara Hosts Mr. Julius Mukunda ED. CSBAG

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara hosts Dr. Diana Atwiine

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara hosts Hon. Betty Aol Ocan

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind- Intergrity Deficit: How Powerful & Mighty Fall

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind-Kamara hosts Hon. Alioni Yorke Odria

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind-Kamara hosts Hon. Lydia Wanyoto Mutende

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind-Kamara hosts Hon. Yusuf Nsibambi

    play_arrow skip_previous skip_next volume_down
    playlist_play