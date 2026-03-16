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Katwe market vendors count losses following fierce fire

Reporter | March 16, 2026

By Ibrahim Kavuma & Barbra Anyait

Katwe Division police are investigating a fire that destroyed merchandise worth millions of shillings at Katwe Market located in Kasula Zone, Makindye Division.

The fire reportedly started from a kiosk for herbal drugs at about midnight.

Racheal Kawala is the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson of Katwe market, Tadeo Kisembo the disaster may have been caused by the unstable electricity supply, and has appealed to the government for help.

”Investigations are still ongoing to establish the cause of the fire, our officers went back to the scene to find out the details and the cause of the fire, we shall be informing you incase there is something new that we have found out,” she said.

The incident adds to a growing number of fire outbreaks reported in Kampala Metropolitan area, which according to police statistics accounts for the highest number of fires in the country.

In February 2026, a similar fire swept through Kalerwe Market, destroying several wooden stalls, furniture workshops and motor garages before firefighters were able to control it.

According to the 2025 Uganda Police Annual Crime Report, a total of 1,280 fire incidents were reported across Uganda in 2024, up from 1,104 cases in 2023, representing a 13.8% increase.

Of these, the Kampala Metropolitan Region recorded 993 incidents, the highest in the country.

 

 

 

Written by Reporter

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