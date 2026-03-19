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Muslims asked to pray for peace in the world

Khalil manzil | March 19, 2026

Muslims are set to celebrate Eid al-Fitr tomorrow Friday March 20th,2026 following failure to sight the new crescent moon on Wednesday night as recommended under Islamic teachings.

The timing of Eid al-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, in accordance with the Muslim Lunar calendar.

According to Sheik Ziyad Swaleh Lubanga, the Director of Sharia at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, national prayers at Gaddafi mosque will start at 9am, led by Sheikh Ramadhan Mubajje, the Mufti of Uganda.

At Kibuli Mosque, prayers will be led by Dr. Abdul Hafiz Walusimbi, the director of Sharia under the Kibuli parallel Muslim administration starting at 10am

Meanwhile, believers are urged to use the last day of Ramadhan to pray for peace and harmony in the Middle East and countries like Sudan, Ukraine and Palestine where there is war.

The last day of Ramadhan is a time for intensified worship, reflection, supplication and preparation for Eid al-Fitr, focusing on seeking forgiveness, performing prayers and expressing gratitude.

Muslims are also urged to use this day to maintain spiritual focus by giving Zakat al-Fitr, a charity given to the needy before the Eid prayer to purify the fast and support the community.

 

Written by Khalil manzil

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