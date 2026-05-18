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Anti-graft activists welcome probe into Among conduct, say action was long overdue

Anti-corruption activists have criticised the government for taking too long to confront corruption in Parliament and other state agencies.

 

Among the major scandals cited is the controversial “Service Awards” saga, in which the Parliamentary Commission came under public scrutiny for allegedly awarding itself multi-million-shilling service benefits without clear legislative backing.

 

Activists also pointed to the “Iron Sheets” scandal, in which several Members of Parliament and Cabinet ministers were implicated in the diversion of iron sheets intended for vulnerable communities in the Karamoja sub-region. The scandal led to the prosecution and conviction of several prominent officials.

 

Another case involved allegations of budget extortion and bribery, which saw the Anti-Corruption Court remand legislators Cissy Namujju, Paul Akamba, and Yusuf Mutembuli over claims that they solicited a 20 per cent kickback from the Uganda Human Rights Commission in exchange for securing increased budget allocations.

 

Mr Marlon Agaba, the Executive Director of the Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda, said all individuals implicated in corruption scandals should be held accountable.

 

“Whatever is going on is what we all wanted, and it took so long to happen because corruption in Parliament has been there for a while. It is a good thing, and taxpayers’ money should be recovered and returned to citizens,” Mr Agaba said.

 

His remarks come hours after the troubled Bukedea District Woman MP, Anita Among, withdrew from the race for Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

 

The move ends days of speculation following security operations at her residences in Nakasero and Kigo, reportedly linked to ongoing state investigations.

 

In a statement issued shortly before midnight, Ms Among indicated that she would no longer contest for the Speakership in the 12th Parliament, a decision that could see her leave office before completing her five-year term if it remains unchanged.

 

She said the decision followed “wide consultations and deep introspection” and was intended to preserve harmony and clarity within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

 

Her withdrawal leaves Jacob Oboth Oboth, the MP for West Budama South Constituency, as the frontrunner in the race after recently receiving endorsement from President Museveni.

 

Others still in the race include Norbert Mao, the Democratic Party president and MP for Laro-Pece; Lydia Wanyoto, the Mbale City Woman MP; Persis Namuganza, the Bukono County representative; and two other contenders.

 

The election of the Speaker is scheduled for May 25.

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