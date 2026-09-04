menu Home chevron_right

Muslims to hold special prayers for prolonged dry spell

KAMPALA: Muslims across Uganda will today hold special prayers seeking rainfall as prolonged dry conditions continue to affect parts of the country.

 

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has designated today, September 4, for Salatul-Istisqa, a special prayer performed to seek Allah’s mercy and rain during drought.

 

The prayers will be conducted simultaneously in mosques across the country at 1:40pm.

 

UMSC Secretary for Religious Affairs, Sheikh Ssali Imran Abdunoor, urged Muslims to use the occasion to seek forgiveness, repent, give charity and engage in other good deeds.

 

Supreme Mufti Sheikh Muhammad Shaban Galabuzi also called on Muslims to desist from wrongdoing, including corruption and dishonesty, saying the country needs divine intervention.

 

The main prayer is expected at Kibuli Grand Mosque in Kampala, while Muslims elsewhere will gather at their local mosques.

 

The prayers come amid reports of drying water sources, declining agricultural activity and livestock deaths in some parts of Uganda.

By Shabibah Nakirigya

  • Latest news
    Thumbnail
    Court remain closed as judiciary holds Court Open Day
    Ruth Anderah | September 10, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Tooro elders prepare to gazette new King
    Reporter | September 10, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Former PS Ssali, five others slapped with fresh charges in a Shs3.8bn ......
    Ruth Anderah | September 9, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Police arrest eight over viral attack video
    Reporter | September 9, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Parliament Director of Communications Obore granted bail
    Ruth Anderah | September 9, 2026

    •  KFM - NATION MEDIA GROUP

    This area can contain widgets, menus, shortcodes and custom content. You can manage it from the Customizer, in the Second layer section.

     

     

     

    Go to album
    • cover play_circle_filled

      01. The Grind with Patrick Kamara hosts Hon Dr Perez Ahabwe
      Patrick Kamara hosts Hon Dr Perez Ahabwe

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Ground-Kamara Hosts Abdallah Kayonde E.D Migrant Workers Voice

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara Hosts Sam Nagenda AKA Dr. Bbosa

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Patrick Kamara Hosts Emmanuel Chagara Cyber Securtiy Expert / CEO Milima Security / Technologies

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara hosts Hon. Proscovia Salaamu Musumba

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara hosts Hon. Dan Wandera Ogalo

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara Hosts Mr. Julius Mukunda ED. CSBAG

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara hosts Dr. Diana Atwiine

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara hosts Hon. Betty Aol Ocan

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind- Intergrity Deficit: How Powerful & Mighty Fall

    play_arrow skip_previous skip_next volume_down
    playlist_play