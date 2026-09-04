Muslims to hold special prayers for prolonged dry spell

KAMPALA: Muslims across Uganda will today hold special prayers seeking rainfall as prolonged dry conditions continue to affect parts of the country.

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has designated today, September 4, for Salatul-Istisqa, a special prayer performed to seek Allah’s mercy and rain during drought.

The prayers will be conducted simultaneously in mosques across the country at 1:40pm.

UMSC Secretary for Religious Affairs, Sheikh Ssali Imran Abdunoor, urged Muslims to use the occasion to seek forgiveness, repent, give charity and engage in other good deeds.

Supreme Mufti Sheikh Muhammad Shaban Galabuzi also called on Muslims to desist from wrongdoing, including corruption and dishonesty, saying the country needs divine intervention.

The main prayer is expected at Kibuli Grand Mosque in Kampala, while Muslims elsewhere will gather at their local mosques.

The prayers come amid reports of drying water sources, declining agricultural activity and livestock deaths in some parts of Uganda.

By Shabibah Nakirigya