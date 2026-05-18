NRM mourns death of Karangwa

Tributes are pouring in following the death of Moses Karangwa, the presidential advisor on special duties and NRM District Chairman in Kayunga who died following a fatal road crash that occurred last evening at Sukka village along the Jinja-Kayunga road.

Former minister for youth and children affairs Balaam Barugahara has described the late Karangwa as a dedicated supporter of the National Resistance Movement and President Museveni.

Karangwa was a prominent mobiliser within the ruling NRM party and had recently contested for the position of NRM Vice Chairperson for Central Region, losing to eventual winner Kyeyune Haruna Kasolo in a heated contest held at Kololo Independence grounds during the party’s national delegates’ conference.