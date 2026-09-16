Preparations for new Tooro King Coronation kick off today

Preparations for the coronation of Prince Edward Kijanangoma Rukidi Nyabongo I as Tooro’s next king officially begin today, with meetings expected to establish various committees to oversee the ceremony slated for September 29, 2026.

The coronation plans gained momentum following yesterday’s unanimous endorsement by the Supreme Council, clearing a major hurdle in the succession process.

The Council, chaired by its Speaker Julius Mwirumubi, on Tuesday endorsed Prince Kinjanangoma, who has since been given the proposed royal name Nyabongo I.

The endorsement marked another step in the succession process and paved the way for preparations for coronation of the Crown Prince.

The Babiito royal clan chief (Omujwera Musuuga) Charles Kamurasi told a news conference at Karuziika in Fort Portal City on Tuesday evening that the actual preparations begin today (Wednesday).

“Effective tomorrow, Wednesday, preparation meetings will commence and we shall also institute different committees for the coronation”, Mr Kamurasi said.

The Babiito succession committee announced Prince Kijanangoma’s selection on September 9th following the death of King Oyo’s on August 27th 2026.

Although the late King Oyo family had initially contested plans to enthrone a new king, it has notably remained silent on the succession since last week.

Asked about a legal opinion reportedly issued by the Attorney General concerning the succession and coronation of the new Omukama, Mr Kamurasi said the Babiito royal clan was aware of the opinion but maintained that it had not received any communication legally preventing the kingdom from proceeding with the coronation preparations.

He said the Attorney General’s opinion was addressed to President Museveni and the kingdom had not been formally informed of any directive stopping the succession process

“The opinion was meant for the President. As a kingdom, we have not received any information that bars us from proceeding with the coronation”, Mr. Kamurasi said.

By Alex Ashaba