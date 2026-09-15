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President Museveni campaigns for NRM candidate in Adjumani

President Yoweri Museveni, has arrived at Paridi Stadium in Adjumani District to campaign for James Leku Pilli, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer in the Adjumani West county Parliamentary by-election.

 

The president, also the NRM National chairman, is in the West Nile district to drum up support for the party candidate ahead of the by-election slated for Thursday September, 17th, 2026.

 

Pilli is among the four candidates nominated to contest the Adjumani West Constituency parliamentary seat that fell vacant following the death of Gen Moses Ali in July.



According to Adjumani District Electoral Commission Returning Officer Christine Akao Eunice, the other candidates in the race are Patrick Tandrupasi, Gasper Draga and Ben Anyama.



The campaigns which commenced on September 9th officially close today at 5pm.

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