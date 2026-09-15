Minister Mao challenger withdraws election petition

GULU: The former National Resistance Movement (NRM) aspirant for Laroo-Pece Division Constituency in Gulu City, Tonny Kitara has withdrawn his election petition against Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao.

Speaking from Gulu on Tuesday morning, Mr. Kitara said he was moving on after the election loss.

Mr. Kitara who is also an advocate came second in the 2026 parliamentary election.

He said the decision was purely out of good will.

“There is nothing like a condition where they say do this and that, it is just of good will and good faith,” Mr Kitara said.

In his petition, Mr. Kitara has challenged Mao’s election victory due to allegations of electoral irregularities.

He had claimed that Mao violated the Electoral Commission’s campaign schedule by campaigning in restricted areas and conducting late-night radio campaigns.

Mr. Kitara had also accused Mao of voter bribery and misuse of government resources.

However, he and Mao agreed to withdraw the petition, indicating a resolution of the dispute.

The hearing of the 346 Parliamentary and Local Council election petitions that arose from the 2026 general elections which kicked off yesterday continues today at different court circuits across the country, until November 13, for matters of the High Court.

Petitions to be heard by the Chief Magistrates Court will commence on September 21, 2026 and are expected to be concluded by October 30.

A total of 100 judicial officers are assigned to handle all the cases with 48 being Judges of the High Court handling 157 cases and 52 Chief Magistrates with 189 petitions.

By James Owich