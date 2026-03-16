40 Ugandans arrested over forged US visa documents

The United States Embassy in Kampala has revealed that, 43 Ugandans have been arrested for forging USA visa application documents.

According to the embassy authorities, the arrests were carried out since July 2025.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center in Kampala on Monday morning, the US Embassy Regional Security Officer, and James Bloomer urged Ugandans to first understand the visa application process before embarking on it.

He says the suspects have been handed over to the Uganda police for prosecution.

Police spokesperson Kituma Rusoke has also commented on the matter.

“We have seen people that have showed up with fake documents trying to say that they are US citizens, we have had people that have showed up with counterfeit money trying to obtain a visa. Please do not show up with fake or false documents to obtain a visa”, he told journalists.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson Kituma Rusoke also urged Ugandans who wish to travel to be careful and avoid getting in trouble with the law.

“You need to know that as Uganda police Force, we play a very important role. As soon as you commit an offence related to visa fraud, you are most likely, if you are successful be arrested”, Kituuma warned.

Written by Barbra Anyait