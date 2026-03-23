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Road safety advocates appeal to private sector for support

Mike Sebalu | March 23, 2026

Road safety advocates are calling for a more deliberate and intentional involvement of the private sector in road safety campaigns.

This latest call is made by a group of activists under the Road Safety Chronicles Uganda (ROSACU) following a surge in the number of road crashes, with more than 15 people killed in the last 24 hours alone.

The latest claimed the lives of a mother her 3-year old daughter when a truck rammed into a house in the wee hours of Sunday at Ngogolo village in Luweero district along the Kampala-Gulu highway.

The accident involved a Mercedes Benz truck pulling a green trailer with South Sudan registration numbers which got detached and crashed into a nearby building.

According to Samuel TwineAMazima, the Savana region police spokesperson, the deceased have been identified as 38-year old Annet Nandhose and her 3-year old daughter Dorine Nakkazi.

At least seven others were killed over the weekend killed in separate accidents along Ntungamo roads, with a single accident claiming five lives.

The group’s chairperson Fred Tumwine says the private sector has a critical role in supporting road safety initiatives.

He explains that companies benefit directly from safer roads through reduced losses, healthier employees, and stronger economic growth.

Tumwine thus appeals to the private sector to support ROSACU with resources for policy development, enforcement support, awareness campaigns and community programs.

“With their investment, we can accelerate policy implementation and reduce road crashes across Uganda”, he said in the ROSACU’s latest newsletter.

 

 

Written by Mike Sebalu

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