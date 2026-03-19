CAF President Motsepe justifies decision on Senegal

By Brian Kawalya

The president of Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe, has defended the organization’s integrity following calls by Senegal’s government for an international investigation into alleged corruption.

This comes after CAF’s appeals board striped Senegal of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title and awarded it to Morocco following a controversial final played on January 18, 2026.

Motsepe, in a video statement posted on CAF website, said CAF’s disciplinary and appeals bodies are made up of respected and independent legal professionals from across its 54 member associations.

“Senegal’s actions, walking off, in the final undermined CAF’s efforts to uphold integrity, ethics, and credibility in African football”, the statement reads in part.

Earlier, the Senegalese government accused the African football’s governing body of corruption, calling for an independent international investigation into suspected corruption after the country was stripped of the 2025 Afcon title.

Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 in the now controversial game, but the result was overturned after the former’s players walked off the pitch in protest against a stoppage-time penalty awarded to hosts Morocco.

After a 17- minute delay however, the players returned and Brahim Diaz’s penalty for Morocco was saved before Senagal’s Pape Gueye scored an extra-time winner.

Following an appeal by the Moroccan FA, Caf ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match, with the “result being recorded as 3-0 in favour” of Morocco.

Written by Reporter