MPs assemble at Kololo ahead of SONA amid opposition boycott 

Members of Parliament have assembled at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds ahead of the State of the Nation Address to be presented by President Museveni scheduled for this afternoon.

The annual constitutional address comes amid rising but subtle political tensions, with the opposition in Parliament announcing that its members will not attend the event.

Speaking earlier, the Shadow Minister for Information and Anti-Corruption, Sheilah Amaniyo, said the boycott is a protest against what the opposition describes as continued human rights violations by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government.

She cited past election violence, the continued detention of political prisoners, alleged electoral malpractice in recent elections, and the government’s alleged failure to adequately cater for intern doctors’ welfare and facilitation.

“We have been speaking and amplifying them up now we have not gotten any answer up to now, so we do not expect to get an answer if we did not get in the first sitting so we shall present our issues on the follow of parliament and different commetes that are going to commence,” Amaniyo said.

Despite the opposition’s stance, several government officials, Members of Parliament, diplomats and other invited guests are already making the way to Kololo.

In his speech, President Museveni is expected to account for government performance during the ending Financial Year 2025/2026 and outline priorities, programmes and plans for the upcoming Financial Year 2026/2027.

Security has been heightened around the venue as preparations for the address enter the final stages.