NIRA urges aliens to embrace mandatory registration

The National Identification and Registration Authority has asked the people living in Uganda as Aliens to embrace the planned mandatory registration exercise.

The authority’s Communications and Media Relations Officer, Mr. Peter Okwalinga says the exercise set to kick off on June 10th is targeting to register, the legally resident foreigners living in the country access identification cards which helps them to be identifiable.

He says applicants will be required to present valid immigration documentation issued by the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control as part of the registration requirements.

He says the exercise is anchored in the Registration of Persons Act and its accompanying regulations, which mandate the identification and documentation of all persons residing within Uganda’s borders, including foreign nationals.

“Among other mandates of Nira is to register legally resident foreigners after they have stayed here for more than 90 days, and they are supposed to be given Identification cards and not national identification cards,” Okwalinga said.

Section 5(1) (c) of the Registration of Persons Act, Cap 332 mandates NIRA to register non- citizens of Uganda who are lawfully resident in Uganda.

According to the Act, an Alien means a person who is not a citizen of Uganda.

The exercise comes at a time the media is awash with the controversy surrounding the citizenship of Dr Lawrence Muganga, one of the 83 presidential nominees for ministerial positions.

Parliament’s appointment committee chaired by Speaker Jacob Oboth Oboth rejected Dr Muganga’s appointment allegedly on grounds of failing to avail evidence that he renounced his multiple citizenships of Canada and Rwanda.

Mr Okwalinga says the first designated registration center is Plot 62, Lumumba Avenue, NIRA office also called NIRA Wandegeya or NIRA Kampala, Central. Registration will also take place at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Work Permit Section. He encourages all affected persons to comply with this legal requirement within the stipulated timelines.

The requirements for registration include a valid passport or equivalent travel document and valid Uganda visa, proof of payment of the prescribed registration fee of USD 100, valid immigration facility issued under the Uganda Citizenship and Immigration Control Act, Cap. 313 (including; Work Permit, Student or Pupil’s Pass, Dependant’s Pass, Certificate of Residence, Special Pass or any other valid immigration facility).