Universities urged to secure internship partnerships ahead of competence-based curriculum rollout

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has urged universities and other higher institutions of learning to formalise partnerships with government agencies, industries and private companies to address challenges related to student internship placements.

Speaking ahead of the rollout of the competence-based curriculum scheduled for July next year, NCHE Director for Quality Assurance and Accreditation, Dr Vincent Ssembatya, warned that institutions that fail to secure sufficient internship opportunities could face significant implementation challenges.

The competence-based curriculum emphasises practical skills and hands-on learning, marking a shift from the traditional knowledge-centred approach. As a result, internships and workplace-based training will become a critical component of university education.

“Technically speaking, all universities are located within specific geographical ecosystems. They have consistently expressed their desire to remain relevant not only to the country and the region but, most importantly, to the communities where they are situated,” Dr Ssembatya said.

He encouraged universities to identify and engage industries and community organisations within their localities that can support student training and skills development.

“As institutions prepare for the transition to the competence-based curriculum, they should scan their environments for industries and communities that can support training because they will need places to regularly deploy students for practical learning,” he said.

Dr Ssembatya noted that the new framework requires institutions to embrace work-integrated learning, where students gain practical experience alongside their academic studies, in addition to the traditional internship programmes.

“Work-integrated learning is one of the approaches we require institutions to adopt. However, they will also continue with the traditional internship arrangements,” he added.

He made the remarks while officiating at the closing of a week-long international conference on the Proliferation of Local Expertise in Development of Green-Growth Economy (PLEDGE) organised by NCHE.

Dr Ssembatya cautioned that universities must address internship placement gaps before the curriculum is implemented to avoid bottlenecks such as shortages of industry partners, inadequate supervision, and logistical challenges for students.

He said early engagement with employers and the signing of formal Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) would help institutions secure sustainable training opportunities and ensure the successful implementation of the new curriculum.