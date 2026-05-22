DPP offers background support in Among corruption probe

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Lino Anguzu, has said that his office is providing background support to investigations into alleged corruption in Parliament, including matters linked to former Speaker Anita Among.

Speaking to journalists at his office in Kampala ahead of next week’s Annual Prosecutors Symposium and the Joan Kagezi Memorial Lecture, Anguzu said the Criminal Investigations Directorate is leading the investigations while the DPP’s office is supporting the process.

Without giving details about the scope of the investigations, Anguzu said the DPP’s office is providing background support to the investigating team.

He has however cautioned the public against rushing to conclusions, saying inquiries are still underway, adding that it’s too early to state whether the probe specifically targets Speaker Anita Among or Parliament as an institution.

“It is too early for me to comment on what is happening, what is and so on, but we are, all I can tell is that we’re aware that there’s an investigation ongoing by the CID and we are providing background support and when the time is due we shall update on what is, what the status is and what is happening. But right now that is all I can say that there is, we are aware that there is an investigation that is ongoing by the CID and when the time is right we shall communicate what the outcomes are,” Anzumgu said.

Relatedly, a joint security search operation linked to an ongoing state investigation into allegations of corruption and illicit enrichment, was conducted on Friday morning at the home of Bukedea District Woman Member of Parliament Anita Among.

According to KFM’s Kenneth Odele, investigators descended on Among’s home in Apopong village, Bukedea District, this morning searching for incriminating evidence.

The operation, which began last week with searches at her residences in Nakasero, Ntinda, Kampala and Kigo, has so far led to the recovery of luxury vehicles including a Rolls Royce and a Range Rover, along with other relevant pieces of evidence.

Following the launch of the investigation, Among withdrew from the race for Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

This leaves Jacob Oboth Oboth, Nobert Mao, Lydia Wanyoto, Persis Namuganza, and the latest entrant, John Baptist Nambeshe, in the race for the speakership.

The election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament is scheduled for May 25th.

By Ruth Anderah & Kenneth Odele