Among search operations taken to parliament

The joint security search operations against former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has this morning been taken to her office.

According to reports, Among’s former office and that of the Clerk to parliament have been sealed off and staff ordered to stay away from the crime scene, with detectives taking over.

A team of investigators arrived at Parliament at 9am to gather more evidence in the ongoing probe.

The team arrived in various vehicles including an evidence collection van.

Meanwhile, heavy security deployment is now visible around parliament.

The search operation that started at the weekend at her various residences including Ntinda, Nakasero and Kigo residence are linked to an ongoing state investigation.

The operations have led to her withdrawal from the race of the speakership for the 12th Parliament.

Among the things that were recovered yesterday are two luxury vehicles including Rolls-Royce and a Range Rover.

By Ibrahim Kavuma