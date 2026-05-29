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Stanbic Bank flags off Pirates RFC ahead of historic Enterprise cup final

KAMPALA — Stanbic Bank Uganda has flagged off Pirates Rugby Club ahead of their historic Enterprise Cup final against Kenya’s Kabras Sugar RFC in Nairobi on Saturday.

 

The send-off ceremony was held at Crested Towers and presided over by Stanbic Bank Executive Director and Head of Corporate and Investment Banking Paul Muganwa, alongside Exco Director Kenneth Patrick Ogwal.

 

The Pirates delegation was led by club president James Byaruhanga and the 26-man squad captained by Isaac Massanganzira. Alex Aturinda and Conrad Wanyama will serve as vice-captains.

 

Pirates will face six-time Kenyan champions Kabras Sugar RFC in the final at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi, with the Ugandan champions seeking to become the first Ugandan club in the modern era to win the prestigious trophy.

 

The final represents a significant milestone for Ugandan rugby, coming nearly five decades after a Ugandan club last reached the Enterprise Cup final.

 

Speaking at the flag-off, Muganwa hailed Pirates for their impressive run to the final and urged the team to represent Uganda with distinction.

 

“The ‘Twende Nairobi’ campaign is more than a rugby campaign. It is a movement that connects travel, regional integration, innovation, fan culture and seamless financial solutions into one shared East African experience,” Muganwa said.

 

He challenged the players to seize the moment and fly Uganda’s flag high on the regional stage.

 

Pirates’ qualification for the final has been widely celebrated as a landmark achievement for Ugandan rugby and a testament to the club’s consistency at the top level of the game. The club has established itself as one of Uganda’s dominant rugby forces, collecting multiple domestic honours over the years.

 

Captain Massanganzira expressed confidence in the squad’s readiness ahead of the highly anticipated showdown.

 

“This final is bigger than the Pirates badge. We are representing Ugandan rugby and an entire country that believes in what this team has achieved,” he said.

 

He added that the squad is fully prepared for the challenge and determined to make history.

 

Pirates will rely on a blend of experience and youthful energy as they take on the Kenyan giants. In the backline, vice-captain Frank Kidega, fly-half John Paul Atim, Humphrey Tashobya and winger Mubarak Wandera are expected to play key roles in unlocking the Kabras defence.

 

Experienced campaigners Conrad Wanyama, Allan Karuhanga and Stephen Alul provide leadership within the squad, while emerging talents Timothy Kisiga and Haruna Muhammad offer valuable impact off the bench.

 

A victory in Nairobi would not only crown Pirates as Enterprise Cup champions but also mark one of the greatest achievements in Ugandan club rugby history.

 

This version follows the Daily Monitor approach: strong lead, fewer promotional statements, tighter quotes, clearer context, and emphasis on the sporting significance of the final

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